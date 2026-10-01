Emirates suspends codeshare flights with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv

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Airline advises affected passengers to contact travel agents or customer service for the latest updates

In a statement published on its website, the airline said passengers whose final destination is Tel Aviv will not be accepted for travel at their point of departure.

Dubai: Emirates Group has announced the suspension of its codeshare flights with flydubai to and from Tel Aviv, effective immediately and until further notice.

In a statement published on its website, the airline said passengers whose final destination is Tel Aviv will not be accepted for travel at their point of departure.

Emirates added that customers already travelling to Tel Aviv will be accommodated and provided with all possible support to complete their journeys.

The airline advised affected customers to contact their travel agent, Emirates call centre or visit the airline's website for the latest information.

Emirates also urged customers to ensure their contact details are up to date through the Manage Booking service so they can receive the latest travel updates and notifications.