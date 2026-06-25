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The new Spring/Summer collection features refreshed colour palettes, Bulgari’s celebrated fragrances, and expanded availability across more routes.





Dubai: Emirates has unveiled its latest collection of luxury Bulgari amenity kits for First and Business Class customers, continuing a partnership with the iconic Italian luxury house that has spanned more than 16 years.

The new Spring/Summer collection marks the 18th iteration of Emirates’ exclusive Bulgari amenity kits and will be introduced gradually across select long-haul flight routes throughout the year. Designed to complement Emirates’ latest retrofitted cabin interiors, the collection combines sophisticated aesthetics, premium materials and Bulgari’s most celebrated fragrances, ensuring customers enjoy an elevated in-flight experience from take-off to landing.

The latest collection features warm spring colour accents in first class and light summer in business class, refined detailing and thoughtfully curated amenities tailored by cabin class and gender.

First-class luxury Bulgari amenity kits

Emirates First Class customers will discover two elegant amenity kit designs for men and two for women, featuring vibrant colour palettes and premium finishes.

For men, the chocolate-toned faux leather bags are accented with rich burgundy lining and detailing, while women will receive a sophisticated champagne-toned metallic faux leather design with soft blush pink interiors. The updated colours have been carefully selected to complement the fragrance bottles featured inside each kit.

The First Class collection showcases Bulgari’s prestigious Le Gemme high-perfumery range. Female customers will receive Le Gemme Sahare Eau de Parfum in an exclusive 30ml bottle, inspired by the mystery, warmth and radiance of desert landscapes, with luminous notes of ambergris and rose. Male customers will enjoy the return of the highly sought-after Le Gemme Yasep Eau de Parfum, also presented in a generous 30ml bottle, featuring sophisticated woody notes inspired by the vibrant energy of the Yasep gemstone.

Alongside the exclusive fragrance, First Class kits include a selection of travel essentials such as a dental kit, refreshing cleansing towel, deodorant, tissues and foldaway hairbrush, designed to maximise comfort during the journey. The fragrance is complemented by a matching face and body emulsion, alongside a rich Bulgari lip balm. The female customers will also receive an elegant Bulgari-branded royal gold pocket mirror designed as a keepsake item.

Business class refined Bulgari amenity kits

Business Class customers will receive equally stylish and functional amenity kits, designed with refined materials and refreshed colour combinations.

Men's kits are presented in a rich chocolate brown fabric with cool grey lining, while women's kits feature a buttercream faux leather finish complemented by soft pink accents. The refreshed interior colours and detailing create a contemporary look and reflect the new fragrance bottle colour inside.

The Business Class collection includes Bulgari Man Rain Essence Eau de Toilette for men and Omnia Crystalline Eau de Toilette for women. Bulgari Man Rain Essence captures the freshness and transformative power of rain through vibrant green tea and musk notes, while Omnia Crystalline offers a light and luminous floral scent inspired by the clarity of crystal, with notes of lotus flower and white peony. Select fragrances are presented in exclusive travel-size 5ml formats created specifically for Emirates customers, offering a distinctive touch of luxury at 40,000 feet, while maintaining Bulgari's timeless elegance.

Each kit contains a thoughtfully curated range of in-flight essentials, combining practicality and premium design; such as the Omnia Amethyste face emulsion and body emulsion to keep skin hydrated, alongside a rich Bulgari lip balm, and some comfort essentials including a dental kit, double mirror made from a recycled wheat straw material (for female passengers only), deodorant, tissues and a foldaway hairbrush.