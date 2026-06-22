Emirates unveils summer offers with free hotel stay and exclusive travel perks

Business

Passengers to Dubai can enjoy complimentary luxury stays, discounts and tailored itineraries

The airline said travellers can take advantage of these offers whether Dubai is their final destination or a stopover, enhancing their overall travel experience during the summer holiday season.

Dubai: Emirates has launched a range of special summer offers for passengers travelling to or through Dubai, including complimentary stays at the five-star JW Marriott Marquis and access to exclusive discounts and travel benefits across the city.

The airline said travellers can take advantage of these offers whether Dubai is their final destination or a stopover, enhancing their overall travel experience during the summer holiday season.

Dubai continues to position itself as a year-round destination, offering a wide range of indoor and outdoor attractions. Visitors can explore iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, enjoy theme parks, or visit museums and interactive art galleries to stay cool during the summer months.

Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates, said Dubai offers something for every type of traveller. He noted that the airline is encouraging passengers to enjoy more of the city through complimentary hotel stays and a variety of shopping, entertainment and family-friendly experiences.

As part of the promotion, Emirates is offering complimentary stays at the JW Marriott Marquis in central Dubai. Travellers can access facilities including award-winning restaurants, the Saray Spa, a fully equipped gym, and an outdoor pool overlooking the city skyline.

The offer runs from 22 June to 12 July. Passengers booking return tickets in First or Business Class can receive a two-night stay, while those in Premium Economy or Economy Class are entitled to a one-night stay. The promotion is valid for travel between 25 June and 30 September for passengers stopping in Dubai for more than 24 hours.

Customers can also use Emirates’ Dubai Experience platform to plan their trips with customised 24- and 48-hour itineraries, helping maximise their time in the city.

In addition, the airline has reintroduced its My Emirates Pass for summer 2026, giving travellers access to more than 600 offers. By presenting a boarding pass and valid identification, passengers can receive discounts at restaurants, retail outlets, spas and other attractions.

The offers coincide with Dubai Summer Surprises, running from 2 July to 30 August, featuring entertainment events, shopping deals and cultural activities across the emirate.

Emirates currently operates flights to more than 138 destinations worldwide and continues to offer flexible booking options, including complimentary date changes and travel insurance options in selected markets.

Travellers can book tickets through emirates.com, the Emirates app, retail stores, contact centres or authorised travel agents.