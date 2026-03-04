6.46 PM Wednesday, 4 March 2026
QatarEnergy declares force majeure on LNG supplies

By WAM

QatarEnergy announced on Wednesday that it has declared force majeure to affected buyers following its earlier decision to halt production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and associated products.

In a statement carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA), QatarEnergy said it values its relationships with all stakeholders and will continue to provide updates as further information becomes available.

