UAE showcases its efforts in driving energy transition during G20 meetings in South Africa

The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, participated in the third meeting of the G20 Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG), held in the Republic of South Africa.

This comes as part of the UAE’s global efforts to support the energy transition, implement the outcomes of the historic UAE Consensus from COP28, and reinforce the country's commitment to achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

During the meetings, the Ministry highlighted the UAE’s key achievements in accelerating the energy sector transition, enhancing energy efficiency, and developing a balanced mix of energy sources, all contributing to energy security and sustainable development.

The Ministry also took part in a joint side session between the Clean Energy Ministerial (CEM) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) under the theme ‘Nuclear Energy for Africa.’

The session shed light on the UAE’s pioneering experience in developing a safe and peaceful nuclear energy program, positioning it as a model for supporting developing countries and enabling equitable energy transition pathways.

In the Energy Efficiency session, the Ministry showcased national initiatives and legislation aimed at doubling the rate of energy efficiency improvements, in alignment with the goals of the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance (GEEA) launched by the UAE.

Reaffirming its commitment to advancing global efforts toward a more sustainable future, the UAE founded the GEEA to accelerate the international adoption of energy efficiency solutions.

The initiative promotes the exchange of best practices, strengthens collaboration between public and private sectors, and supports countries in developing effective policies and legislation to improve energy use efficiency across various sectors.