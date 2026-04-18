Etihad Airways announces expansion of Africa network

Business

Adds new routes to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ghana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe, from Abu Dhabi

The new Etihad services will provide direct links between African markets and Abu Dhabi, while enabling one-stop connections to China, India, across Asia and throughout the Middle East

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways announced a significant expansion of its Africa network, adding new routes to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Ghana, Nigeria and Zimbabwe from Abu Dhabi.

The new services reflect investment in high-growth markets, supporting increasing connectivity across trade, cargo and mobility.

The expansion follows Etihad’s recently announced China plan that included increased frequencies and a deepened partnership with China Eastern Airlines. Together, these developments position Abu Dhabi as a key gateway between Africa, India and Asia, enabling more efficient movement of goods, investment and people between two of the world’s fastest-growing regions.

It also aligns with growing economic ties between the UAE and Africa, with increasing trade, investment and commercial partnerships across sectors including energy, infrastructure, mining and logistics. Abu Dhabi continues to strengthen its role in enabling these flows, supporting deeper economic engagement between the regions.

The move also complements Etihad’s strategic joint venture with Ethiopian Airlines, which this month marked 80 years of operations, further strengthening connectivity across the African continent.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said, "Africa is a natural and compelling next step in Etihad's network expansion. These are markets with strong underlying demand, driven by trade, investment and population growth. Our role is to provide the connectivity that enables that growth.

“Demand for air connectivity across key African markets is outpacing existing supply, particularly in cargo and trade-linked sectors. This expansion is a direct response to that structural opportunity," Neves said.

The new services will provide direct links between African markets and Abu Dhabi, while enabling one-stop connections to China, India, across Asia and throughout the Middle East.