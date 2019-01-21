Etisalat Digital partners with FEWA on hosted business messaging platform

By WAM

Etisalat Digital has entered into a strategic partnership with the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, FEWA, to provide them with ‘Etisalat Direct’. This bespoke solution is hosted and powered by Etisalat’s UAE based OneCloud and is a fully managed application that enables FEWA to connect with their customers more effectively.

Etisalat Direct allows the application to send messages (typically an SMS) directly to customers and staff.

The platform will allow FEWA to send customers links to their e-bills, payment reminders, notifications, and conservation tips and guidelines.

The platform also allows internal communication with the staff.

Mohammad Saleh, Director General of FEWA, said, "This agreement is part of FEWA’s strategic objective to upgrade its services and enhance the happiness level of customers across the Northern Emirates. The selected business messaging solution will provide FEWA with a bespoke platform which has the flexibility to reach a wider audience base."

Sultan Mohamed Al Dhaheri, General Manager, Etisalat Abu Dhabi, said, "Etisalat is proud to be the strategic enabler for FEWA’s digital transformation journey allowing them to communicate with the customers in a much efficient manner. Our business messaging solution, powered by Etisalat OneCloud, will provide a tailored experience for FEWA customers. This is in line with Etisalat’s long term strategy of driving the digital future by enabling our government partners with advanced digital solutions and services."