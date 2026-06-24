Airlines should still avoid airspace over Iran after framewo...

Business

Short-term ‌violations of the U.S.-Iran ‌ceasefire remain possible, ‌in particular in and around ​the Strait ‌of ​Hormuz, ⁠the agency said.

EASA said ‌on Wednesday it was extending its conflict-zone advisory for ‌the region until July 1.

Airlines should continue ​to avoid the airspace over ‌Iran, ​Iraq and Lebanon and remain cautious across the region despite the framework deal between Washington and Tehran, ⁠because violations remained possible, the EU aviation safety agency EASA said.



EASA said ‌on Wednesday it was extending its conflict-zone advisory for ‌the region until July 1.



Short-term ‌violations of the U.S.-Iran ‌ceasefire remain possible, ‌in particular in and around ​the Strait ‌of ​Hormuz and neighbouring airspace, ⁠the agency said.



The agency also flagged the fragile ​ceasefire ⁠between ⁠Israel and Hezbollah, creating the potential for military activity impacting ⁠the airspace of Lebanon.



EASA said all operators must exercise caution and take potential risks into account when ‌operating in the region.