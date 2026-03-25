EU Energy Imports Drop 11.1% in Value to €336.7 Billion Amid Strategic Supply Shift

Business

Recent data released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, showed a decline in EU energy imports in 2025 in both value and volume, continuing a downward trend that began in 2022.

According to estimates, the value of energy imports reached approximately €336.7 billion, with a total volume of 723.3 million tonnes, marking a decrease of 11.1 percent in value and 0.6 percent in quantity compared to 2024. Over three years, import value declined by 51.4 percent compared to its peak in 2022, while volumes fell by 14.9 percent.

In terms of energy components, imports of crude oil and its derivatives recorded a notable decline, with value falling by 17.8 percent and quantities by 6.1 percent. In contrast, liquefied natural gas imports rose significantly, with value increasing by 35.2 percent and volume by 24.4 percent. Pipeline gas imports saw a slight increase in value of 3.4 percent, despite a 5.3 percent decline in quantities.

Regarding trade partners, the United States and Norway maintained their positions as leading energy suppliers to the European Union, with the United States ranking first among oil suppliers at 15.1 percent, followed by Norway at 14.4 percent and Kazakhstan at 12.7 percent.

The United States also topped the list of liquefied natural gas suppliers with a 56 percent share, ahead of Russia at 13.9 percent and Qatar at 8.9 percent.

For pipeline gas, Norway ranked first with a 52.1 percent share, followed by Algeria at 17.4 percent and Russia at 10.4 percent.

This shift reflects the continued reshaping of Europe’s energy supply landscape, with diversification of sources and reduced reliance on certain traditional suppliers, amid global market fluctuations and the European Union’s strategic energy policies.