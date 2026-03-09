EU READY TO "BOLSTER" SHIPPING PROTECTION MISSIONS IN MIDDLE EAST

Business

Emirates 24/7 — The European Union announced on Monday its readiness to strengthen its maritime operations in the Middle East to protect vital shipping lanes, following high-level discussions among EU leaders. The move comes as the bloc considers reinforcing its presence in the Red Sea after U.S.-Israeli strikes against Iran sparked a broader regional conflict, significantly disrupting navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a corridor that handles approximately 20% of global seaborne oil supplies.

European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed their "openness" to enhancing these operations to ensure a better response to the volatile security situation. This stance was solidified following video consultations with regional leaders from the UAE, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Turkey, reflecting a coordinated effort to stabilize international trade routes.

Currently, the EU leads two primary defensive missions in the region: "Operation Atalanta," which focuses on counter-piracy, and "Operation Aspides," dedicated to protecting vessels from Houthi attacks in the Red Sea. Operation Aspides, commanded by Italy and headquartered in Greece, currently deploys three warships from France, Greece, and Italy, while Operation Atalanta maintains two vessels stationed in Oman and Djibouti.

During a visit to Cyprus on Monday alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged European leaders to reinforce these missions with additional naval assets, calling for a "tangible demonstration of European solidarity." In response, President Macron confirmed that France would bolster the Aspides mission over the long term by contributing two additional frigates to the task force.