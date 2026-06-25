Financial institutions race to scale AI as trust, governance become critical tests: WEF

Business

As firms move beyond pilots, success will depend on combining speed with security, redesigning how work gets done and keeping human judgment at the core.

With AI capabilities increasingly accessible, firms will need to differentiate through the quality of customer relationships, transparency and confidence in how AI is used. Picture credit: Unsplash

Dalian, China: Financial institutions are moving rapidly from artificial intelligence (AI) experimentation to broader use in their organisations, putting trust, governance and human oversight at the centre of the industry’s next phase of AI adoption, according to a new World Economic Forum report released today at the Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2026.



Developed in collaboration with Accenture, The AI Playbook for Financial Services is grounded in case studies and draws on 18 months of roundtables and interviews with more than 150 senior leaders from over 100 organisations. Roundtables took place in Hong Kong, London, New York and Singapore.



As firms move beyond pilots, success will depend on combining speed with security, redesigning how work gets done and keeping human judgment at the core.



"The most successful organisations are approaching AI by focusing on two priorities at once,” said Drew Propson, Head of Technology and Innovation in Financial Services, World Economic Forum. "They are delivering immediate value through productivity gains, improved customer experiences and operational efficiencies, while simultaneously investing in the data, governance and technology foundations needed to scale AI securely and sustainably.”



With AI capabilities increasingly accessible, firms will need to differentiate through the quality of customer relationships, transparency and confidence in how AI is used.



"As AI agents begin to act autonomously on behalf of customers-sweeping deposits, executing transactions, and making financial decisions-the institutions that win won’t be those with the most advanced models, but those customers trust most to act in their interests,” said David Parker, Global Industry Lead, Banking and Capital Markets, Accenture. "Trust is no longer a byproduct of good service; it is the product.”



The report introduces a Framework for Transformational AI, identifying four actions required for institutions to move from AI adoption to AI-driven transformation: defining vision and strategy with board-level accountability; building the data, technology and governance systems needed to use AI safely and at scale; balancing near-term improvements with longer-term transformation; and preparing the workforce, processes and culture for new ways of working.