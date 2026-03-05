flydubai Announces Limited Resumption of Scheduled Operations

flydubai has resumed operations across its network with a reduced schedule, a spokesperson for the carrier confirmed on Thursday.

"We are continuously updating our schedule and adding more flights as airspace restrictions are lifted," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We continue to monitor the situation closely. Flight durations may be longer than usual due to the temporary rerouting of some flight paths. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority."

The airline advised customers not to travel to the airport unless they have a confirmed booking or official confirmation of a rebooked flight.

Furthermore, flydubai clarified its policy for transit passengers, stating: "Customers connecting through Dubai on the flydubai network will only be accepted for travel to their origin if the connecting flight is operating."