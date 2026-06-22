From Abu Dhabi to Cairo: ROX Abu Dhabi establishes ROX ESI Egypt through first overseas investment

Business

Through ROX ESI Egypt, the company aims to produce closer to African customers, shorten supply routes and respond faster to demand in the region

ROX, the Abu Dhabi-headquartered global AI technology company, and ESI (Ezz Elarab Elsewedy Investments) have established ROX ESI Egypt, a joint venture that marks its first overseas investment and a significant step in extending UAE-rooted manufacturing capabilities into Africa.

Local production is expected to begin in the first half of 2027. Through ROX ESI Egypt, the company aims to produce closer to African customers, shorten supply routes and respond faster to demand in the region.

The agreement was witnessed by Dr. Mohamed Farid, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, and Eng. Khaled Hashem, Egypt’s Minister of Industry, with ROX management team including founder and CEO, Jarvis, alongside senior ESI leaders Eng. Hisham Ezz Elarab and Eng. Ahmed El Sewedy.

ROX and ESI representatives at the ROX ESI Egypt event.

Their participation reflects the strategic importance of the project and the growing industrial cooperation between Egypt and the UAE. The new venture combines ROX’s technology capabilities, product expertise and international market experience with ESI’s manufacturing strength, industrial resources and deep understanding of the Egyptian market. Together, the two companies aim to build a production base for Egypt and nearby export markets.

Egypt’s role as a production hub has also been underlined by Ahmed El Sewedy, founder and partner of ROX ESI Egypt, who has pointed to the country’s investment potential in industry, automotive manufacturing and electric mobility.

Egypt’s industrial base, geographic position and access to African markets give ROX a practical manufacturing point for its next phase of expansion. For ROX, the timing is important. The establishment of ROX ESI Egypt represents ROX Abu Dhabi’s first overseas investment since locating its global headquarters in Abu Dhabi, extending its manufacturing footprint beyond the UAE.

The project also fits into a wider change in the UAE’s industrial sector. While the country has long attracted global investment and international businesses, it is increasingly becoming home to companies with the ambition and capability to expand internationally. ROX belongs to a new group of UAE-based industrial companies that are not only operating locally, but building for export and regional expansion.

Last month, during MIITE, one of the UAE’s key industrial and manufacturing events, ROX announced plans for the country’s first Advanced AI Manufacturing Centre. The facility, which is expected to begin vehicle production this year, is planned to reach an annual production capacity of 300,000 vehicles by 2030 and contribute approximately 10% of the UAE’s Operation 300bn target.

A ROX vehicle projection displayed during the event, highlighting the company’s technology-led mobility direction.

The two operations give ROX a clearer regional map: the UAE facility is being developed to support demand across the GCC, while ROX ESI Egypt will focus on African markets and bring production closer to customers on the continent. Together, the two bases are expected to strengthen ROX’s supply capability across the Gulf and Africa while improving responsiveness to regional demand.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, ROX operates across the full automotive value chain, including design, research and development, artificial intelligence, manufacturing and marketing. The company currently serves more than 40 global markets and has recorded cumulative deliveries exceeding 20,000 vehicles across the MENA region, including more than 5,000 cumulative sales in the UAE.

A ROX vehicle displayed at the event venue in Cairo.

"With Abu Dhabi as our global headquarters, the UAE plays an important role in ROX's growth. We serve customers in more than 40 countries, and the Middle East remains one of our strongest regions" said Jarvis, Founder and CEO of ROX.

Jarvis, Founder and CEO of ROX, addresses guests during the ROX ESI Egypt event.

Since opening its first UAE showroom in September 2024, ROX has expanded its global footprint to more than 100 showrooms across 40+ countries spanning the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia and Africa. The company also operates more than 50 service centres across 34 countries, supported by a dedicated team of eight global service experts providing on-site technical assistance.

ROX is also using its innovation base to support that expansion. As of 30 April 2026, ROX had filed 1,718 patent applications worldwide, with 816 patents granted. Its technology portfolio spans intelligent chassis systems, intelligent range-extension technologies, smart cockpit platforms and intelligent driving systems. The company has also achieved several notable milestones in the UAE, including the development of the country’s first AI-driven complete manufacturing facility and the establishment of the automotive industry’s first joint laboratory with Borouge. ROX is also the fastest-growing brand in the segment above USD 80,000.

For the UAE, the development points to a changing industrial story. The country is no longer only a destination for global brands and foreign capital; it is also becoming a base for companies that want to build, manufacture and expand beyond its borders. ROX’s move into Egypt gives that story a practical example, linking Abu Dhabi’s industrial ambitions with Egypt’s production capacity and Africa’s market potential.

For ROX, the Egypt venture is part of a growth strategy centred on Abu Dhabi. As ROX Abu Dhabi expands overseas for the first time, ROX ESI Egypt gives it a manufacturing base closer to African markets while keeping the UAE at the centre of its regional operations. From Abu Dhabi to Cairo, the project positions ROX as one of the UAE-rooted industrial companies working to turn technology, manufacturing and market access into a wider international footprint.