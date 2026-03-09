GLOBAL CROP PRICES SURGE AS WAR DISRUPTS TRADE AND SUPPLY SECURITY

Business

Emirates 24/7 — Global agricultural prices surged Monday as Middle East hostilities disrupted trade routes and spiked energy and fertilizer costs. The escalation has triggered widespread concerns over international food security and supply chain stability.

Vegetable oils and grains saw significant gains, with palm oil jumping 10% while wheat approached two-year highs. Rising input costs and threats to maritime logistics continue to drive bullish sentiment across commodity markets.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed fertiliser prices higher, forcing global farmers to secure essential nutrients. Additionally, oil supply disruptions have increased biofuel demand, further straining vegetable oil and corn inventories.

Wheat futures rose 3% to $6.36 per bushel, while corn and soybeans also posted solid gains. Analysts warn that continued geopolitical volatility and high shipping costs could soon translate into higher retail food prices globally.

Vegetable oils and grains saw significant gains, with palm oil jumping 10% while wheat approached two-year highs. Rising input costs and threats to maritime logistics continue to drive bullish sentiment across commodity markets.

The effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has pushed fertiliser prices higher, forcing global farmers to secure essential nutrients. Additionally, oil supply disruptions have increased biofuel demand, further straining vegetable oil and corn inventories.

Wheat futures rose 3% to $6.36 per bushel, while corn and soybeans also posted solid gains. Analysts warn that continued geopolitical volatility and high shipping costs could soon translate into higher retail food prices globally.