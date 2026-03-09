Global Model of Economic Resilience: Dubai Real Estate Projects Proceed Uninterrupted

Business

Emirates 24/7 — Dubai’s real estate sector continues to solidify its position as a global model for economic stability and business flexibility, ensuring the continuity of developmental activities despite regional and international shifts. Industry leaders confirmed Monday that construction and development across residential and commercial projects are proceeding at a normal pace and according to approved schedules.

Developers across the emirate emphasized that construction sites are operating at full capacity without interruption. This momentum reflects the efficiency of the UAE’s economic and regulatory systems, supported by advanced infrastructure and robust supply chains that reinforce investor confidence.

Commitment to Delivery

Amira Sajwani, Managing Director at DAMAC Properties, stated that construction operations remain on track. "Our teams and contractors continue to execute works across our sites without any impact," Sajwani said, noting that the UAE’s security and business momentum are the fruits of a wise leadership vision.

Farhad Azizi, CEO of Azizi Developments, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the integration between government entities and the private sector. "Our projects are moving forward according to approved timelines, providing a stable environment for our clients," Azizi added.

Early Completions

Saeed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar Development, pointed to the sector's high efficiency, announcing the completion of the "Jannat" project in Midtown three months ahead of schedule. "Most of our operations continue smoothly and without interruption," Al Qatami confirmed.

Operational Excellence

At OMNIYAT, Associate Executive Director of Development Peter Stephenson stated that sites in Marasi Bay, Business Bay, and Palm Jumeirah remain fully operational. "Our business continuity measures ensure we manage evolving circumstances appropriately," he noted.

Other key figures, including Amer Kansahib (CEO of Union Properties), Imran Farooq (CEO of Samana Developers), and Adel Taqi (CEO of Beyond Developments), reached a consensus: Dubai’s regulatory maturity acts as a protective shield for investors, ensuring that development continues unabated.