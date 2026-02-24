11.12 AM Tuesday, 24 February 2026
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:20 05:42 12:28 15:53 19:08 20:30
24 February 2026
Advanced
Home

Gold Falls From Three-Week High

Published
By WAM

Gold prices fell from a more than three-week high on Tuesday, with spot gold declining 1.5 percent to $5,150.38 per ounce by 01:25 GMT after hitting a more than three-week high earlier in the day.

US gold futures for April delivery were down 1.1 percent at $5,170.70.

Spot silver fell 3.1 percent to $85.50 per ounce, after hitting a more than two-week high on Monday.

Spot platinum lost 2.9 percent to $2,092.31 per ounce, while palladium shed 2.1 percent at $1,706.50.

Copyright @ 2026. Dubai Media. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 24 February 2026 10:13