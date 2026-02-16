Gold Prices Dip on Firmer US Dollar

- City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
- Dubai 04:20 05:42 12:28 15:53 19:08 20:30
Gold edged lower on Monday as the dollar rose after bullion notched a more than 2 percent gain in the previous session.
Spot gold fell 0.4 percent to $5,020.10 per ounce by 01:11 GMT after gaining 2.5 percent in the previous session.
US gold futures for April delivery lost 0.1 percent to $5,039.50 per ounce.
Spot silver was down 0.6 percent at $76.92 per ounce, after a 3 percent rise on Friday.
Spot platinum shed 0.4 percent to $2,054.35 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.4 percent to $1,692.23.
