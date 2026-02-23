2.58 PM Monday, 23 February 2026
Gold Rises 1.2% As Dollar Falls

Gold rose to a ⁠more than three-week high on Monday, as the dollar fell.

Spot gold climbed 1.2 percent to $5,163.60 per ounce by 02:10 GMT, hitting a more than three-week high.

US gold futures ​for April delivery were up 2 percent at $5,184.90.

Spot silver climbed 3.1 percent to $87.10 per ounce, a more than two-week high.

Spot platinum rose 1.2 percent ​to $2,182.60 per ounce, while palladium was up 0.5 percent at $1,753.75.

