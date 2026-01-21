Gold Rises Above US$4,800 For First Time

Gold surged to a fresh record above US$4,800 on Wednesday, buoyed by safe-haven demand and a softer dollar.

Spot gold rose 1.2 percent to US$4,818.03 per ounce as of 0125 GMT, after scaling a record peak of US$4,836.24 earlier in the session.

US gold futures for February delivery added 1 percent to US$4,813.50 per ounce.

Spot silver added 0.1 percent to US$94.68 an ounce, after hitting a record high of US$95.87 on Tuesday.

Spot platinum gained 0.9 percent to US$2,485.50 per ounce after hitting a record US$2,511.80 earlier in the day, while palladium firmed 0.4 percent to US$1,873.18.