Gold slips from 6-year top on profit-taking, still up for the week

By Staff/Reuters

Gold fell over 1% on Friday as the dollar firmed and investors took profits after prices briefly surpassed $1,450 to hit a six-year peak on dovish signals from the US Federal Reserve and is still on course for a second week of gains.

Spot gold was down 1.5% at $1,424.13 per ounce at 1:52 p.m. EDT (1752 GMT), having touched its highest since early May 2013 at $1,452.60.

US gold futures settled down 0.1% at $1,426.70 per ounce.

"Speculators and traders are taking some profits off the table after the good gains we had in the past two days. Also, there is always a little bit of pressure on gold when the dollar is up," said Michael Matousek, head trader at US Global Investors.

Prices have risen about 3% in the past two days on increased expectations for a rate hike by the Fed at its month-end meeting.

"With a breakout in gold market, positions have gotten larger and more players are in. So, it can get quite a bit more whippy," said Tai Wong, head of base and precious metals derivatives trading at BMO.

The dollar was about 0.3% stronger against a basket of currencies, recovering from a sharp fall after top Fed officials on Thursday argued for the need to quickly stimulate the economy, cementing bets that the US central bank will cut rates at its July 30-31 policy meeting.

"Gold is still looking good. The interest rates and dollar environment, uncertainties over the US-China trade war and now the geopolitical situation being the icing on the cake; all of this has created a very supportive environment for gold," said Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler.

Elsewhere, silver slipped 1.2% to $16.14 per ounce, after surging to its highest level in more than a year, but was on track for its best week since July 2016, having gained about 6%.

"There is still a good level of demand for silver at the moment with some investors speculating that the gold/silver ratio could fall further, and that a silver trade could potentially allow them to secure more gold in the future," said See Hong Kang, customer service manager at BullionStar Singapore.

Platinum dipped 0.2% to $846.98 per ounce, after hitting a two-month high, while palladium fell 0.8% to $1,513.11 per ounce.

Gold rates for Saturday, July 20, 2019

Daily Morning

9:00 AM Afternoon

3:00 PM Evening

6:30 PM 24k* 174.50 22k* 163.75 21k* 156.25 18k* 134.00

Get retail Gold and Forex rates with Emirates 24|7

Emirates 24|7 brings you the daily Dubai gold rate (22k, 24k, 21k and 18k), as well as currency exchange rates, including the Indian rupee, Pakistani rupee, Philippine peso, Sri Lankan rupee, sterling pound, euro and may more against the UAE dirham (US dollar).

The rates for 24 carat, 22 carat, 21 carat, 18 carat and Ten Tola (TT) Bar (11.6638038 gram) will be updated four times a day to keep them fresh and relevant for buyers of gold bars and gold jewellery in the UAE.

The update times for Retail Gold Rate in Dubai will be at 9.30am, 2.30pm, 5pm and 8pm (unless there is drastic fall or rise in the international rate).

On Saturdays, the gold rates will be updated at 9.30am and this rate will stay static through Saturday and Sunday until the international market reopens on Monday.

Please note that the retailers add making charges separately to the quoted rate of gold.

The Retail Gold Rate in Dubai is being supplied by the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group.

Foreign Exchange Rates

The Foreign Exchange Rates of major currencies will be updated twice each working day at around 8:30am and 3:30pm.

These will cover both the Remittance Rates [for sending money] and the Currency Notes Rates [for buying and selling of currency notes].

The Foreign Exchange Rates are being supplied by UAE Exchange.