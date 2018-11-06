Latest gold, forex rates in UAE

By Staff

Gold rates for Tuesday, November 06, 2018

Daily Morning

9:00 AM Afternoon

3:00 PM Evening

6:30 PM Ounce rate 24k* 149.25 22k* 140.25 21k* 133.75 18k* 114.75

Get retail Gold and Forex rates with Emirates 24|7

Emirates 24|7 brings you the daily Dubai gold rate (22k, 24k, 21k and 18k), as well as currency exchange rates, including the Indian rupee, Pakistani rupee, Philippine peso, Sri Lankan rupee, sterling pound, euro and may more against the UAE dirham (US dollar).

The rates for 24 carat, 22 carat, 21 carat, 18 carat and Ten Tola (TT) Bar (11.6638038 gram) will be updated four times a day to keep them fresh and relevant for buyers of gold bars and gold jewellery in the UAE.

The update times for Retail Gold Rate in Dubai will be at 9.30am, 2.30pm, 5pm and 8pm (unless there is drastic fall or rise in the international rate).

On Saturdays, the gold rates will be updated at 9.30am and this rate will stay static through Saturday and Sunday until the international market reopens on Monday.

Please note that the retailers add making charges separately to the quoted rate of gold.

The Retail Gold Rate in Dubai is being supplied by the Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group.

Foreign Exchange Rates

The Foreign Exchange Rates of major currencies will be updated twice each working day at around 8:30am and 3:30pm.

These will cover both the Remittance Rates [for sending money] and the Currency Notes Rates [for buying and selling of currency notes].

The Foreign Exchange Rates are being supplied by UAE Exchange.