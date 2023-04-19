Dubai
Gold Price
Wednesday, 19 April 2023
Home
Business
Gold and Currency
Latest gold rates in UAE
Published
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
By
Dubai city of gold
Gold rates for as on 19TH April 20223 Rate in AED per gm
24K
AED
242.50
22K
AED
224.75
21K
AED
217.50
18K
AED
186.50
