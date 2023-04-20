Latest gold rates in UAE

4.35 PM Thursday, 20 April 2023
Gold rates for as on 20TH  April 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED     241.25
  • 22K AED     223.50
  • 21K AED     216.25
  • 18K AED     185.25

 