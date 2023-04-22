1.31 PM Saturday, 22 April 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 22ND  April 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED     240.25
  • 22K AED     222.50
  • 21K AED     215.50
  • 18K AED     184.75

 