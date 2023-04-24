1.07 PM Monday, 24 April 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 24TH  April 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    239.75
  • 22K AED    222.00
  • 21K AED    214.75
  • 18K AED    184.25

 