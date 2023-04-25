4.20 PM Tuesday, 25 April 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 25TH  April 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    241.25
  • 22K AED    223.25
  • 21K AED    216.25
  • 18K AED    185.25

 

