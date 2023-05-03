5.09 PM Wednesday, 3 May 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Gold rates for as on 3ED  May 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    244.25
  • 22K AED    226.00
  • 21K AED    218.75
  • 18K AED    187.50

 

