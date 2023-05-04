3.08 PM Thursday, 4 May 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:17 05:37 12:18 15:45 18:54 20:14
04 May 2023 $dmi_content.escapeHtml4($rs.get('weather.code.w${report.significantWeather.code}')) Max: 30 °
Advanced
Home

Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 3TH  May 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    247.75
  • 22K AED    229.25
  • 21K AED    222.00
  • 18K AED     190.25

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media Incorporated. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 4 May 2023 12:17