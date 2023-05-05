12.05 PM Friday, 5 May 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 5TH  May 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    248.25
  • 22K AED    229.75
  • 21K AED    222.50
  • 18K AED    190.75

 

