10.08 AM Wednesday, 10 May 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:12 05:34 12:18 15:43 18:57 20:19
10 May 2023 $dmi_content.escapeHtml4($rs.get('weather.code.w${report.significantWeather.code}')) Max: 35 °
Advanced
Home

Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 10TH  May 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    246.00
  • 22K AED    227.75
  • 21K AED    220.50
  • 18K AED    189.00

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media Incorporated. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 10 May 2023 09:17