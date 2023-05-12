2.45 PM Friday, 12 May 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 12TH  May 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    243.75
  • 22K AED    225.75
  • 21K AED    218.50
  • 18K AED   187.25

 

The page was last updated on: 12 May 2023 13:17