19 May 2023
Max: 37 °
Latest gold rates in UAE
Friday, May 19, 2023
Gold rates for as on 19TH May 20223 Rate in AED per gm
24K
AED
237.75
22K
AED
220.00
21K
AED
213.00
18K
AED
182.50
