9.58 AM Friday, 19 May 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:06 05:29 12:18 15:42 19:02 20:25
19 May 2023 $dmi_content.escapeHtml4($rs.get('weather.code.w${report.significantWeather.code}')) Max: 37 °
Advanced
Home

Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 19TH  May 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    237.75
  • 22K AED    220.00
  • 21K AED    213.00
  • 18K AED    182.50

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media Incorporated. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 19 May 2023 09:32