Latest gold rates in UAE

By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 20TH  May 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    239.50
  • 22K AED     221.75
  • 21K AED     214.75
  • 18K AED     184.00

 

