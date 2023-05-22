11.16 AM Monday, 22 May 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:04 05:28 12:18 15:42 19:03 20:27
22 May 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 22TH  May 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED     239.25
  • 22K AED     221.50
  • 21K AED     214.75
  • 18K AED     184.00

 

