11.57 AM Tuesday, 23 May 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:04 05:27 12:18 15:42 19:04 20:28
23 May 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 23TH  May 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED     238.00
  • 22K AED     220.25
  • 21K AED     213.25
  • 18K AED    182.75

 

The page was last updated on: 23 May 2023 09:59