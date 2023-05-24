12.48 PM Wednesday, 24 May 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:03 05:27 12:18 15:41 19:04 20:29
24 May 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 24TH  May 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    239.50
  • 22K AED    221.75
  • 21K AED    214.75
  • 18K AED   184.00

 

The page was last updated on: 24 May 2023 09:39