10.26 AM Thursday, 25 May 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:03 05:27 12:19 15:41 19:05 20:29
25 May 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 25TH  May 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    237.25
  • 22K AED    219.50
  • 21K AED    212.50
  • 18K AED   182.25

 

The page was last updated on: 25 May 2023 09:24