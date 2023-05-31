10.32 AM Wednesday, 31 May 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:00 05:25 12:19 15:41 19:08 20:33
31 May 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 31ST  May 20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    237.50
  • 22K AED    219.75
  • 21K AED    212.75
  • 18K AED   182.50

 

The page was last updated on: 31 May 2023 09:24