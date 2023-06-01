11.39 AM Thursday, 1 June 2023
01 June 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 1ST June  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    238.00
  • 22K AED    220.25
  • 21K AED    213.25
  • 18K AED   182.75

 

