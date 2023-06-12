11.53 AM Monday, 12 June 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 03:58 05:25 12:22 15:42 19:13 20:39
12 June 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Gold rates for as on 12th June  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    237.00
  • 22K AED    219.50
  • 21K AED    212.50
  • 18K AED    182.00

 

