10.09 AM Wednesday, 14 June 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 03:58 05:25 12:22 15:42 19:13 20:40
14 June 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 14th June  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    236.00
  • 22K AED    218.50
  • 21K AED    211.50
  • 18K AED    181.25

 

The page was last updated on: 14 June 2023 09:28