12.05 PM Friday, 16 June 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 03:59 05:25 12:22 15:43 19:14 20:41
16 June 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 16th June  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    236.75
  • 22K AED    219.25
  • 21K AED    212.25
  • 18K AED    182.00

 

The page was last updated on: 16 June 2023 09:50