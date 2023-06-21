4.43 PM Wednesday, 21 June 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 03:59 05:26 12:23 15:44 19:15 20:42
21 June 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 21st June  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED   234.50
  • 22K AED    217.25
  • 21K AED    210.25
  • 18K AED    180.25

 

