3.05 PM Thursday, 22 June 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 03:59 05:26 12:24 15:44 19:15 20:42
22 June 2023
Advanced
Home

Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 22ND June  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    233.75
  • 22K AED    216.25
  • 21K AED    209.50
  • 18K AED    179.50

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media Incorporated. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 22 June 2023 11:57