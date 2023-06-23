3.03 PM Friday, 23 June 2023
23 June 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 23RD June  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED     232.00
  • 22K AED     215.00
  • 21K AED     208.00
  • 18K AED    178.25

 

