6.10 PM Saturday, 24 June 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:00 05:27 12:24 15:45 19:16 20:42
24 June 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 24TH June  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED     232.50
  • 22K AED     215.25
  • 21K AED     208.50
  • 18K AED    178.75

 

The page was last updated on: 24 June 2023 12:05