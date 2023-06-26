12.21 PM Monday, 26 June 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:01 05:27 12:25 15:45 19:16 20:43
26 June 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 26TH June  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED     233.25
  • 22K AED    216.00
  • 21K AED    209.00
  • 18K AED    179.25

 

The page was last updated on: 26 June 2023 09:52