4.47 PM Tuesday, 27 June 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:01 05:28 12:25 15:45 19:16 20:43
27 June 2023
Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 27TH June  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    233.50
  • 22K AED    216.25
  • 21K AED    209.25
  • 18K AED    179.50

 

