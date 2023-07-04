2.12 PM Tuesday, 4 July 2023
  • City Fajr Shuruq Duhr Asr Magrib Isha
  • Dubai 04:04 05:30 12:26 15:47 19:16 20:42
04 July 2023
Advanced
Home

Latest gold rates in UAE

Published
By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 4th July  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    233.25
  • 22K AED    216.00
  • 21K AED    209.00
  • 18K AED    179.25

 

Copyright @ 2023. Dubai Media Incorporated. All rights reserved.
The page was last updated on: 4 July 2023 09:08