Latest gold rates in UAE

By Dubai city of gold

Gold rates for as on 6th July  20223 Rate in AED per gm

  • 24K AED    232.25
  • 22K AED    215.00
  • 21K AED    208.25
  • 18K AED    178.50

 

The page was last updated on: 6 July 2023 11:38